Scotland’s ‘most scenic cafe’ that has stunning loch views and serves amazing coffee and cake

A charming lochside cafe has been named ‘the most scenic’ in Scotland, and it’s easy to see why.

By Rosalind Erskine
Published 4th Jul 2024
The summer weather may still be questionable, but the long days are ideal for exploring Scotland, and one of the best ways to relax when somewhere new is sitting down for a meal, coffee or sweet treat. In fact, new research by VisitScotland has revealed growing visitor demand for Scotland’s food and drink experiences.

Findings from the Scotland Visitor Survey 2023 showed that almost half of visitors (46%) took part in at least one food and drink activity (in addition to eating out) during their trip last year, with nearly a fifth (19%) of long-haul visitors now naming food and drink as the reason for choosing Scotland as a destination.

Visiting a whisky, gin distillery or brewery (26%) was the most popular type of food and drink activity followed by farm shop or farmers market (22%), fine dining (14%) or other experience such as a cookery class or afternoon tea (9%). Experiencing locally produced food and drink was important to all visitors, especially those from the USA (51%) who make up Scotland’s largest international visitor market.  

While visitors may be lapping up food and drink spots in Scotland, so are people who live here. Luckily there’s many places across the country to visit - from award-winning fish and chip shops that overlook beautiful harbours to stunning distilleries and Michelin Star restaurants.

Many of these are mainstream, but there are still some spots in Scotland that feel very much like a hidden gem. One of these is the Boatshed Cafe located on the banks of Loch Goil.

The Boatshed Cafe
Picture: The Boatshed Cafe

The charming wooden cafe, which has a deck with outside, covered seating, has been named the ‘most scenic in Scotland’ by some visitors on social media, where it’s been making a name for itself thanks to the picturesque location.

Located on Loch Goil, which is about an hour and 20 minutes drive from Glasgow or a 30 minute walk from Drimsynie Holiday Village, the cafe is open Monday - Sunday from 10am-4pm and welcomes dogs. It’s an ideal spot to visit after a walk - of which there are many in the area -  and serves lunch, coffee and cakes, which look absolutely delicious.

There’s also vegan and gluten free options on the menu. In the colder days you can cosy up by the wood burning stove with coffee or hot chocolate.

Opened in 2019, the Boatshed Cafe is part of Loch Goil Cruisers. On the menu you’ll find a range of sandwiches and toasties, a variety of cakes and you can also buy red squirrel feed in order to spot the famous, and rare, local Scottish squirrels. 

Find out more and plan your visit by checking out the Boatshed Cafe social media.

The Boatshed, at Loch Goil Cruisers, Lochgoilhead, Cairndow, UK
The Boatshed, at Loch Goil Cruisers, Lochgoilhead, Cairndow, UK, PA24 8AE
By Rosalind Erskine
Known for cake making, experimental jam recipes, Champagne, whisky and gin drinking (and the inability to cook Gnocchi), Rosalind is the Food and Drink Editor and whisky writer for The Scotsman, as well as hosting Scran, The Scotsman's food and drink podcast.
