Michelin Star restaurants Scotland 2024: full list and new stars awarded - as Michelin Guide UK published

The Michelin Stars for 2024 were announced on 5 February at an awards dinner in Manchester, and there's one new Michelin stars for Scotland - and it's a big one.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides said: “The dining scene in Great Britain & Ireland continues to be both innovative and impressive.

"With a new Three Michelin Star and six new Two Star restaurants, the selection’s global standing has grown even further.

"Among all of the newly awarded Stars, both the quality and variety of the dining experiences are wonderful to see.

"There are enormously talented chefs turning their hands to anything from wood-fired sharing plates to finely tuned sushi.

"To have so much positive news to share with the industry, at a time when restaurants are facing so many challenges, gives me great pride and is proof of the continued vitality within British and Irish dining.

"That this has happened in the 50th year of the Great Britain & Ireland Guide is proof of how much gastronomy has grown and evolved in that time.”

A total of 1,162 restaurants are included in the selection, with The Ledbury announced as the Guide’s ninth Three Michelin Star restaurant.

A further six restaurants have been newly awarded Two Michelin Stars - including The Glenturret Lalique - and there are 18 new One Star establishments.

Six restaurants have been recognised with a Michelin Green Star for their commitment to sustainable gastronomy and 20 restaurants were announced to have received a Bib Gourmand on 29 January, one week prior to the ceremony.

In the 2024 Guide there are 10 Michelin Star restaurants in Scotland, including the new stars.

What restaurants in Scotland have Michelin Stars?

Glenturret Lalique

(Glenturret Distillery, The, Hosh, Crieff PH7 4HA)

The Glenturret Lalique has gained a coveted second star, bringing the number of two Michelin Star restaurants in Scotland to two - them and Restaurant Andrew Fairlie - for the first time in years.

The Glenturret Lalique restaurant is the first fine dining establishment within a distillery in Scotland and opened in 2021.

The restaurant is headed by former Number One at the Balmoral head chef Mark Donald.

Mark took up the post at the Balmoral Hotel's Michelin Starred restaurant in 2018 after a 13-year stint abroad.

Of the accolade Mark said: "It's a huge moment for Scotland but for whisky too". The Glenturret Lalique is the only Two Michelin Star restaurant within a distillery.

Timberyard

(10 Lady Lawson St, Edinburgh EH3 9DS)

Timberyard has retained the prestigious accolade a year after celebrating its 10th birthday.

Owned and operated by Edinburgh’s Radford family since 2012, Timberyard remains focused on ingredient-led cooking created with respect to nature and produce, and sourced from local, artisan suppliers, and Scotland’s natural larder.

Heron

(87, 91A Henderson St, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6ED)

Last year Sam Yorke was the youngest chef to be awarded a Michelin Star for his Edinburgh restaurant.

Since opening in 2021, Heron offers farm to table fine dining with an a-la-carte menu and two tasting menus that change every few weeks, showcasing the best of Scotland’s seasonal produce including organic fruit and vegetables from The Free Company, wild fish and seafood from Belhaven Lobsters, game and heritage breed meat from MacDuff Butchers from the Lothians and Scottish Borders.

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie

(Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder, PH3 1NF)

Scotland’s only restaurant with two Michelin Stars, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie can be found in the grounds of the luxurious Gleneagles Hotel and is renowned for its excellent service and immaculate dishes.

The restaurant has maintained its two star status under the guidance of head chef Stevie McLaughlin, who worked closely with the late Andrew Fairlie for years.

Condita

(15 Salisbury Place, Edinburgh, EH9 1SL)

Edinburgh’s Condita retained their one Star rating.

The Michelin Guide says this of the restaurant: "Chef Conor Toomey offers a surprise menu where interesting modern dishes are confidently prepared and skilfully presented.

"A hand-drawn bookmark picturing some of the ingredients hints at what is to come; produce is British but it’s the quality that dictates the origin, not the location."

The Peat Inn

(Fife, KY15 5LH)

The Peat Inn, By St Andrew’s. Picture: The Peat Inn

Having won Scotland’s first ever Michelin star back in the 80s, the Inn is run by head chef Geoffrey Smeddle, who takes full advantage of the wonderful region of Fife to source only the best ingredients.

The menu focuses on some of the best seafood and game dishes that this area is famed for.

The Kitchin

(78 Commercial Street, Edinburgh, EH6 6LX)

Knifes and Pots

Tom Kitchin's flagship restaurant in Leith has kept its one star.

The restaurant’s philosophy follows a “nature to plate” journey, highlighting the best of Scottish seasonal produce, utilising classic French techniques.

Cail Bruich

(725 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8QX)

Glasgow's first Michelin Star in 14 years was awarded to Cail Bruich, who retained the accolade in the 2022 Guide.

Head chef of Cail Bruich, Lorna McNee, brought the star home to the city just over five months into her first head chef role at the west end restaurant.

The last restaurant to hold a star in the city was Gordon Ramsay’s Amaryllis which closed in 2004.

Cail Bruich, which also has three AA Rosettes as well as one Michelin star, was opened in 2008 by brothers Chris and Paul Charalambous who ran the kitchen and front of house respectively.

Restaurant Martin Wishart

(43 Shore, Edinburgh, EH6 6RA)

Martin Wishart has worked with the likes of Albert Roux and Marco Pierre White (Photo: Martin Wishart)

Run by one of Scotland’s top chefs, Wishart worked under the likes of Albert Roux, Michael Roux Jr and Marco Pierre White before launching his own restaurants across the country.

In this flagship eatery in Leith diners can look forward to menus that showcase Wishart's skills.

The 2023 Guide commented on how Restaurant Martin Wishart has become an Edinburgh institution.

Unalome by Graeme Cheevers

(36 Kelvingrove Sreet, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7RZ)

UNALOME by Graeme Cheevers

This fine dining restaurant close to Kelvingrove park in Glasgow's west end opened in 2021 and is chef Graeme Cheever's first solo venture.

Graeme has had a hugely successful career with Geoffrey Smeddle at fine dining restaurant Étain, Martin Wishart at Loch Lomond and the luxury Isle of Eriska Hotel.

The Guide said that Unalome had 'bold, classically inspired' dishes.

Special award

Ryan McHarg from The Spence at The Gleneagles Townhouse in Edinburgh was awarded the Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award.

Michelin said: "Housed within the beautifully ornate Gleneagles Townhouse Hotel in the very centre of Edinburgh, The Spence makes a fine setting for a cocktail.

"Their list includes ‘Townhouse Classics’, inspired by the six imposing statues that adorn the front of the hotel. When it comes to deciding, Ryan McHarg and his team are on hand to help; they are genial, knowledgeable and enthusiastic about their bar."

Changes from 2023

The Cellar in Anstruther, which has been put up for sale, isn't in the 2024 Michelin Guide.

Tipo in Edinburgh was awarded a Bib Gourmand.