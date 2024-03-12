> Food > 4 Scottish chippies named best in the UK at National Fish and Chip Awards 2024

The winners of the National Fish and Chip Awards have been announced.

It's a question that can spark a heated debate - where is the best chippy? Well that burning question has been answered, as the winners of the 2024 National Fish and Chip Awards have been announced and four are in Scotland.

The awards celebrate excellence throughout the fish and chip industry both on home shores and for the first time this year, international ones too.

While Takeaway of the Year was awarded to Ship Deck in Caerphilly, Wales, The Fish Works in Largs took third place.

Other Scottish winners included: Jamie Russo from Redcloak Fish Bar in Stonehaven, who was named Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year.

National fish and chip awards
Best Newcomer went to Redcloak Fish Bar in Stonehaven. Picture: National Fish and Chip Awards

Redcloak Fish Bar was also named Newcomer of the Year while The Real Food Café in Tyndrum picked up the award for Staff Training and Development.

Speaking about the event, awards organiser and President of the National Federation of Fish Friers Andrew Crook said: “The National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 has been a remarkable experience to be part of.

"Our winners and finalists have put their all into making their fish and chip businesses stand-out for all the right reasons.

“It’s no secret that the sector has been hit hard by economic hardship, yet we have seen first-hand how chippies up and down the country, and overseas, are thinking fast on their feet to defy the odds without compromising on ethical standpoints, quality and most importantly, great tasting fish and chips.

“We are bursting with pride for our winners and other contenders. It’s a privilege to be able to support and encourage them further and they should all be proud of what they’ve achieved. Fish and chip teams rarely have a moment to pause but we hope everyone takes some time to enjoy the celebrations ahead of getting back to what they do best.”

National Fish and chip awards (Photo: Shutterstock)
Picture: Shutterstock

Principal sponsor of the awards was Seafood from Norway and Victoria Braathen, UK Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council added: “A huge congratulations to all the winners of this year’s awards.

"What an incredible recognition of their commitment to bringing quality fish and chips to their communities across the country. We look forward to welcoming all of the winners to Norway to show them the journey of responsibly sourced Norwegian cod and haddock, from ocean to plate.”

Category winners have been invited to visit Norway in June for an experience with Seafood from Norway.

