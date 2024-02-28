Two Scottish restaurants gain three AA Rosettes for 2024

The UK’s top restaurants and hotels have been recognised at the highly anticipated AA Rosette Awards spring update held at RAK Ceramics Design Hub, London.

Among the celebrated, one establishment was awarded the coveted four AA Rosettes, while 16 have been presented with three AA Rosettes, including two in Scotland.

London-based restaurant, La Dame de Pic London, was the sole restaurant achieving the prestigious award of four AA Rosettes for, the AA team said 'stunning classic dishes, featuring first class, seasonal produce, superb technical execution and flavour profiles.'

Scottish restaurants with three AA Rosettes 2024

The Little Chartroom in Edinburgh and Mingary Castle on the Ardnamurchan peninsula gained three AA Rosettes.

The full list of new three rosettes are:

Social Eating House | London

Pavyllon London, Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane | London

Claridge's Restaurant | London

The Silver Birch | London

Studio Frantzén | London

Fallowfields, Housel Bay | Cornwall

Summer Lodge Country House Hotel | Dorset

Toffs by Rob Palmer | West Midlands

The Gin Trap Inn | Norfolk

The Dining Room and Cellar, Hillbark Hotel & Spa | Merseyside

The Little Chartroom | Edinburgh

Mingary Castle | Highlands

Thomas by Tom Simmons | Cardiff

The Tasting Room, The Vineyard | Berkshire

The Angel Inn | Suffolk

Kintsu | Essex

Simon Numphud FIH, Managing Director at AA Media said: “We are delighted to celebrate and recognise the latest collection of outstanding restaurants.

"All deliver excellent culinary experiences where provenance, seasonality, flavour and great cooking take centre stage.

"Here’s to the remarkable chefs and front-of-house teams whose dedication has brought these accolades to life.”

What do the AA Rosette classifications mean?

Launched in 1956 by the AA as a guide to travelling to good places to eat (much like the Michelin Guide), the AA Rosette inspectors assess the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels across the UK.

AA Rosettes range from five to one. Establishments with three AA Rosettes are all outstanding restaurants achieving standards which demand national recognition well beyond their local area, while those awarded four AA Rosettes are considered among the top restaurants in the country.

Two AA Rosettes are awarded to excellent restaurants that aim for and achieve high standards and consistency in their cooking, with obvious attention to detail to the selection of quality ingredients.

One AA Rosette is given to restaurants that achieve standards that stand out in their local area. AA inspectors will note that 'they serve food prepared with care, understanding and skill, using good quality ingredients.'

The AA Guide is constantly updated throughout the year, but three to five Rosettes are only awarded at set times.