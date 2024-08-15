The enchanted outdoor dining spot in stunning Scottish estate that's 'like Alice in Wonderland' 

Scotland has many brilliant places to enjoy a meal. Whether it’s a Michelin Star restaurant, cafe or coffee shop with wonderful views, cosy lunch spot or an award-winning bakery, there’s so much choice it can be hard to know where to book if you’re visiting a new place.

But if you’re looking for something totally different, then a Scottish estate hosts wild dinners, which take place in a magical woodland setting.

Jupiter Artland, located about half an hour drive from Edinburgh, is home to an array of thought-provoking and wonderful sculptures, which the public can visit from May until September. The artworks, located around the 120 acres of grounds, have been commissioned from artists such as Tracy Emin, Phyllida Barlow, Charles Jencks, Anish Kapoor, Cornelia Parker and Antony Gormley.

There’s also a quirky cafe, Cafe Party, on site, inside of which there’s full wall murals and a self portrait from artist Nicholas Party. Visitors can enjoy breakfast, lunch and coffees and cakes in this colourful spot.

If you’re after dinner with a difference, you can book Jupiter Artland’s Wild Dining experience which is available until mid September.

The menu is created by award-winning executive head chef of Jupiter Artland, David Miller, who has also appeared on Great British Menu.

On arrival, you’ll be led to the magical setting for dinner, which is in the woodlands on the estate. The long wooden tables, decorated with seasonal flowers and foliage, appear part of the landscape, much like some of the hidden artworks within the grounds.

Festoon lighting and candles add ambience to the already delightful setting and the entire set-up feels very Alice in Wonderland.

Kicking off from 6.30pm (though guests can arrive early to walk around the sculpture trail and take a look at the many artworks), the meal is served and runs until 10pm.

The team said of the ‘intimate dining experience’: “The magical woodlands are set to come alive after-hours with a feast for the senses.”

Dishes, which change with the seasons are garnished and presented with wild flowers and foraged items that have been taken mainly from the Jupiter Artland grounds.

Given the bespoke nature of the wild dining, the team can only cater for vegetarians (no other dietaries) and this can be discussed when booking. As for drinks, guests can enjoy a selection of wines or soft drinks on the night.

At the long, communal dining table (which can seat up to 24 people), warm blankets are provided for those that might feel cold but, as we are in Scotland, it’s best to dress in layers and for any weather.

The wild dining experience can also be booked for corporate events or single parties.

The wild dining at Jupiter Artland is £80 per person and runs until 13 September. Find out more, and book online at the Jupiter Artland website.

Jupiter Artland opened in 2009 by Robert and Nicky Wilson, who own Bonnington House, the estate house.

As well as being an art haven, it’s also the home of X Muse vodka, and planning permission has been granted to build a distillery on site.