The best dog-friendly hotels and restaurants in Scotland - including a ‘glorious Highland haven’

Treat your four-legged friend with a visit to one of Scotland’s many dog-friendly hotels and restaurants this National Dog Day – Monday 26 August - or any day.

From coastal retreats and Highland getaways, to urban hangouts and island havens, there’s a ‘pawsome’ choice of venues to get tails wagging across the country.

Here we take a look at some of the best dog-friendly hotels and restaurants across the country.

The Pierhouse Hotel

(Port Appin, Argyll, PA38 4DE)

Tucked away on the shores of Loch Linnhe, The Pierhouse Hotel is one of Argyll’s most idyllic destinations for visitors and their four-legged friends, offering breath-taking views towards the islands of Lismore and Mull.



A choice of dog-friendly guest rooms are available for an overnight stay, including dog treats and water bowls to greet you on arrival. Your canine companion can also dine by your side on the lochside terrace and in the bar, where a jar of dog treats is always close at hand.



Popular with dog-lovers, there’s a short circular coastal walk from the hotel known as the Port Appin Circuit, which takes in the headland beyond Port Appin with fine views over Lismore and out towards Mull. You can also treat your furry friend to a trip on the foot ferry outside the hotel for a walking adventure around the Isle of Lismore, just 10 minutes across Loch Linnhe.

Despite being a dog-friendly hotel, pooches are not allowed in The Pierhouse restaurant.



The Three Chimneys

(Dunvegan, Colbost, Isle of Skye, IV55 8ZT)

Picture: Three Chimneys

Located on the shores of Loch Dunvegan with the dramatic backdrop of the Duirinish peninsula of Skye, lies the iconic and world-renowned Three Chimneys and The House Over-By with its choice of six dog-friendly guest rooms.



Stay overnight with your trusted companion, who will be made to feel at home with a snug sheepskin sleeping mat handcrafted locally on the island by Skyeskyns, and treated to some wholesome, handmade dog treats lovingly baked to order by Barbara at Skye Tails. Dog bowls and towels are also provided.



Nearby popular dog walks include Neist Point and Lighthouse on the most westerly tip of Skye, which offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Outer Hebrides beyond.



The Three Chimneys restaurant itself is a dog-free zone.

Kylesku Hotel

(Kylesku, Sutherland, IV27 4HW)

Described as a glorious haven by the loch, Highland Coast Hotels’ Kylesku Hotel offers warmth, comfort, adventure, rest and relaxation for you and your four-legged friend all at the same time.

Dog baskets are provided so that your dog finishes up their holiday feeling like a pampered pooch. Happy dogs are very welcome to dine with you in the bar area and outdoor terrace, which offer uninterrupted panoramic views over Loch Gleann Dubh.

The Kyleksu menu celebrates the best of the Scottish Highland larder, including fresh fish, hand-dived scallops landed on the pier in front of the hotel and lobsters from Ullapool and Oban.



Located across from the iconic Kylesku Bridge on the North Coast500, you and your furry companion can explore the wild rugged landscape of Assynt, Ullapool, Lochinver and the North West Highlands Geopark.



The Kylesku restaurant is a dog-free zone.

The Waterside Hotel

(Ardrossan Road, West Kilbride, Ayrshire, KA23 9NG)

This hotel’s beachside location means it has stunning panoramic views across the Firth of Clyde towards the Isle of Arran, as well as walks in the sand with your furry friend.

SimpsInns’ Waterside Hotel has a choice of dog-friendly rooms, dedicated doggy door entrances, mucky paws towel stations, water bowls, dog-friendly dining areas and welcome dog treats on arrival.



Your companion can dine with you in the dog-friendly areas at The Waterside Restaurant and Bar. On a sunny evening, there is no better place to watch the sun dip below the horizon or indulge in a spot of casual alfresco dining, than the beach hut-lined terrace and garden.



For an extra special pooch pamper, then why not book your dog’s spa day at local dog groomers Peppermint Pooch, where Waterside guests receive a 10% discount.

If you want to celebrate your big day with your trusted companion, SimpsInns also offers dog-friendly weddings.

The Potting Shed

(18 Kilwinning Road, Irvine, Ayrshire, KA12 8RU)

Located just 40 minutes from Glasgow, The Potting Shed in Irvine includes a dedicated dog-friendly area that is ideal for meeting friends and family for coffee or brunch throughout the day.

The deal is paws on the floor and no woofing. But in return good boys and girls can be spoiled with something tasty from the doggy dining menu and their very own ‘puppaccinos’

The Potting Shed is also owned and operated by Ayrshire’s, SimpsInns, which has doggy menus in all of its venues.

Church on The Hill

(16 Algie Street, Glasgow, G41 3DJ)

Picture: Church on the Hill

Treat your furry friend with a visit to church at Glasgow’s Church on the Hill. For the discerning pooch partial to a tipple, there’s a selection of doggy treats and drinks on offer, including Pawsecco and Bottom Sniffer beer.



Church on The Hill loves dogs so much that they’ve created a wall of fame just to show them off.

Next time you bring your pooch to Church, be sure to have their picture taken to be in with a chance of winning the ‘Dog of the Month’ award. If they win, your pet could be the most fashionable pup on the block, sporting their very own Church on the Hill doggy jacket.

Gleneagles

(Auchterarder PH3 1NF)

You might be surprised to learn that one of Scotland’s best known luxury hotels is now dog-friendly.

While there’s always been kennel accommodation on site, dogs (up to the size of a labrador) can stay with their owners in the hotel.

The hotel also provides dog walking and dog daycare services.

The Voyage of Buck

(29-31 William St, Edinburgh, EH3 7NF)

Picture: Voyage of Buck, supplied

This heritage cocktail bar in the West End of Edinburgh, this venue serves seasonal plates and stunning cocktails.

With a menu full of delicious meals, you won't need to feel guilty about taking your dog out to tea. The team will give you a warm welcome and we're sure your precious pup will make your trip to the bar as easy as possible.

Gaga

(566 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 6RH)

John Devlin

This Malaysian inspired diner in the city’s west end is an ideal spot for a brilliant dinner and cocktails,

It’s a warm, welcoming space that’s also very dog-friendly.

(263 Renfrew St, Garnethill, Glasgow G3 6TT / 15 John Street, Merchant City, Glasgow, G1 1HP)

With two city centre locations - in Garnethill and Merchant City - this bohemian joint serves a wide array of baked treats, brunches, homemade bread and coffees.

It has a fanbase of regular doggy visitors whose pictures are all over the cafe’s Instagram page.

(The Toft, Elie, Leven KY9 1DT)

Picture: The Ship Inn at Elie.

The Ship Inn sits on beautiful Elie beach, meaning there’s plenty of space for your furry friend to work off some energy.

You’ll want to keep your four legged friend close when the pub’s cricket team are in play though – The Ship is the only pub in Britain to have a cricket team with its own pitch on the beach!

(131 Dundee Street Edinburgh, EH11 1AX)

Picture: The Fountain, Edinburgh.

Dogs will be offered water, treats and attention at this modern city-centre gastropub, which has a menu focused on simplicity and sharing.

Warm and welcoming, with bright interiors and regular drinks deals, The Fountain is perfectly located for stopping off after a dog walk along the Union Canal.

(7 Bowmont St, Kelso TD5 7JH)

Picture: The Cobbles - Freehouse & Dining, Kelso

This modern gastropub offers steaks, fine dining and locally brewed ale, and is housed within a revamped 19th-century coaching inn.

The award-winning eatery offers some of the best classic pub and restaurant dining in Scotland and uses local suppliers and ingredients for its dishes.

(Tyndrum, Crianlarich FK20 8RY)

Picture: The Real Food Cafe, Tyndrum.

Located on the A82 in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park at the gateway to some of Scotland’s most scenic walking routes, The Real Food Cafe is known for its award-winning fish and chips and excellent facilities for walkers and their four-legged companions - there’s even a dog-washing station for mucky pups and their owners' boots.

(1 N W Circus Pl, Edinburgh EH3 6ST)

Picture: The Pantry.

The Pantry’s Stockbridge location on the corner of Circus Place offers rustic charm and brunches so popular, there are often queues out the door on weekends.

It's a great place to fuel up before or after a dog walk along the Water of Leith to Dean Village.

(Appin, Argyll, PA38 4BQ)

Picture: The Creagan Inn Restaurant & Bar.

Serving up light bites, seafood and meat dishes, your dog will feel more than welcome in this waterfront pub-restaurant, situated in an updated 1740s ferryman's house with spectacular views over Loch Creran and the hills of Mull.

The views are just as good inside too, with a gallery showcasing the best of the West Highlands’ local arts and crafts.

(Ledaig Bldg, 1 Isle Of, Tobermory, Isle of Mull PA75 6NR)

Macgochans is a great place to dine on Mull if you’ve got your best canine companion in tow.

If the island is too quiet for you, there are also regular live music performances and events to keep your spirits high.

(27 Baird Rd, Ratho, Newbridge EH28 8RA)

Picture: The Bridge Inn at Ratho.

Roughly a half-hour’s drive west from Edinburgh city centre, The Bridge Inn is situated on the banks of the Union Canal, making it the perfect lunch or dinner spot after a dog walk.

Enjoy hearty pub grub, a wide drinks selection and a warm welcome whether you’re warming yourself by the fire in winter or enjoying the pretty views from the terrace in summer.