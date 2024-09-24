The 6 best Scottish hotels and restaurants mapped as AA Hospitality Awards 2024 announced

The 2024 AA Hospitality Awards took place on 23 September in London’s JW Marriott Grosvenor House, where a range of businesses won accolades and were awarded new rosettes by the travel guide.

Hosted by AA Hotel & Hospitality Services, the star-studded evening was presented by BAFTA-nominated television and radio broadcaster Angellica Bell, widely recognised for her victory on Celebrity MasterChef.

The night celebrated the most outstanding hotels, spas, restaurants, overall Inns and B&Bs, alongside with the people who drive them forward.

Attended by 900 guests, the event highlighted the very best in British hospitality, honouring achievements across 16 award categories.

Key awards included AA Restaurant of the Year, AA Hotel of the Year, and the AA Sustainable Award, reflecting the industry's commitment to innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility.

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media, expressed his pride in the resilience and creativity shown by the UK’s hospitality sector in 2024 saying: “This incredible celebration is a true testament to the strength and innovation within our industry.

“The dedication and excellence demonstrated by all the hospitality teams have been nothing short of inspiring. Congratulations to all the winners, nominees, and new Rosette holders for their remarkable contributions.”

Speaking of being named AA Restaurant of the Year for Scotland, Michael Smith, chef/proprietor at Loch Bay Restaurant said: “I have been peeling prawns and working with Skye’s incredible produce for 20 years this year so I am extremely grateful, and ultimately just love the fact that the entire team of Laurence, Issy, Graeme and Bren are recognised for their consistent passion, skills and dedication towards the hospitality industry as well as, of course, our fantastic fishermen and suppliers.”

The team from Loch Bay

Barry Makin, general manager at Cromlix, which was named AA Hotel of the Year for Scotland said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this award. It is the pinnacle of achievement for any Scottish hotel.

“Every member of the team has played their part, working hard every single day to deliver an excellent experience to our guests. The feedback we consistently receive from our guests confirms this, but to receive this AA award really demonstrates we are delivering across the board.”

On the Balmoral’s win, Emma Hemy, restaurant manager at Number One, The Balmoral said: “I have had the pleasure of watching our wine offering at Number One develop for many years under the care and passion of several dedicated Head Sommeliers. This past year has been like a great vintage, with everything and everyone coming together.

“Myself, head sommelier Callum and chef Mathew are very proud to share the prestigious AA Wine Award Scotland with all our wonderful team and treasured wine suppliers.”

Callum McCann, head sommelier at Number One, The Balmoral added: "When I joined the team last year, it was a personal goal to achieve this prestigious award again.

“It has been fantastic to inherit such a comprehensive list, whilst having the support to make some big changes and follow my own direction with new listings, service style and overall formatting of the list.”

The team from Mingary Castle

What are the AA Hospitality Awards?

The AA introduced the renowned star rating scheme for quality in 1908 and has continued to shine a well-deserved spotlight on individuals and establishments who consistently deliver excellence to their guests.

The AA Hospitality Awards, now celebrated as the pinnacle of recognition in the industry, have once again showcased the innovation, dedication, and brilliance that define the UK's hospitality landscape.

As the stars of hospitality continue to rise, these awards have cemented their place as the ultimate authority in recognising excellence, setting the gold standard for hotels, restaurants, inns and B&Bs across the country. This year, the AA is celebrating 116 years of recognising excellence in hospitality.

Scottish winners at the 2024 AA Hospitality Awards

Six Scottish businesses were celebrated at the awards - four winning accolades and two earning more AA Rosettes, including one being awarded a coveted 5 AA Rosettes.

These are: