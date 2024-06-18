Charming Scottish castle cottages give you the chance to bake Outlander bannocks and other traditional treats

Monzie Estate Cottages in Perthshire has teamed up with award-winning local bakers, Campbells, to offer holidaymakers a fun and educational new foodie activity.

If you want to soak up the scenery of this estate while learning a new skill, then Monzie guests can enjoy a 10% discount on cookery classes.

These will give visitors an exciting and authentic cookery experience as well as an insight into some of Scotland’s most famous, traditional delicacies.

Classes can be tailored to individual groups and preferences and last around two hours. No baking experience is required - just an appetite for delicious, home baking.

Guests taking a class in the working family bakery can learn how to make treats like shortbread, oatcakes and bannocks just like Mrs Fitz would have made at Castle Leoch in the famous TV series Outlander.

Participants get to enjoy tea, coffee and cakes while their own creations are baking in the oven and they can take the goodies away in travel friendly packs.

Monzie Estate owner Alexandra Crichton is delighted to have secured the partnership with one of Scotland’s best known bakeries.

Of it, she said: “We are always looking at new ideas and activities to offer our guests and with Crieff being something of a foodie hotspot at the moment, what better way to experience Scottish cooking than to visit an actual working bakery that produces some of our best-loved delicacies and sweet treats.

“We get a lot of feedback from guests who love sampling Scottish cakes and biscuits and now they will be able to try their hand at making them too.”

Once guests or visitors have completed their bakery class, they can enjoy a walk around the Monzie Estate, which is located in both the lowlands and highlands - with stunning views. Every property has beautiful walks on their doorstep and just minutes away from some fantastic longer walking routes in the area.

With a choice of historic accommodation, guests can enjoy a memorable self-catering break in the picturesque setting of Monzie Castle.

There’s accommodation for all groups - families, groups of friends or a cosy romantic trip for two. Each cottage is a real home from home with modern interiors and many with wood burning stoves. Gardeners Cottage, Brae Cottage, and The Mill House are all dog friendly.

The accommodations are located within the Monzie Castle grounds. The oldest part of the castle dates from about 1634, and the main part was completed in 1795. In 1908 a fire destroyed the castle, with only the outside walls remaining. Architect Sir Robert Lorimer restored the castle to what it is today.