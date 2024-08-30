The best new whisky launches in August 2024 - including Glenfiddich and Tamdhu

Taylor Swift may sing about August slipping away like a bottle of wine, but we've seen it slip by like a bottle of (newly released) whisky.

The late summer month of Scotch whisky releases have been some of Scotland's biggest and best distilleries.

These include Glenmorangie, Glenfiddich, Tamdhu and The Balvennie who launched new bottlings with prices ranging from under £50 to a £300 limited bottling of a luxury whisky. All of the bottles are available to order now.

With those in mind, here are our picks of the best new whiskies that launched in August 2024.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Glenmorangie Signet Reserve - Master of Malt, £345

Glenmorangie has recently released a new expression of their popular Signet whisky - Glenmorangie Signet Reserve.

The original Signet is made using chocolate malt, and has rich chocolate and coffee notes.

To create Signet Reserve, Dr Bill and his whisky creation team have chosen parcels of fully matured Signet before aging it even further in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks. Because of this, the whisky has notes of chocolate truffles, tiramisu, toffee and fudge.

Glenmorangie Signet Reserve is available now priced at £345. Buy it here.

Glenfiddich 14 Year Old Bourbon Barrel Reserve – Amazon, £48

Glenfiddich is the consummate Speyside whisky. Distilled using the same water it first used back in 1887 when the brand was founded, the 14-year-old single malt is a delicate, fruit-infused dram available almost anywhere that serves whisky.

For Scotch Whisky Day the distillery launched something very different to its standard bottle. Using two types of American oak barrel for the first time, the 14 year old bourbon barrel reserve is the first of its kind and brings in some of the rich spices of Kentucky bourbon.

Glenfiddich says the whisky will appeal to both Scotch aficionados and bourbon drinkers. At £48 it is a unique take on Scotch and is definitely one for the more adventurous whisky fans. Buy it here.

Fortnum's Tamdhu Exclusive Single Cask Sherry 2004 – Fortnum & Mason, £295

Fortnum & Masun has launched a limited edition Tamdhu single malt with only 283 bottles drawn in time for Scotch Whisky Day. Tamdhu is known for its sherry cask whisky and the latest edition is the ultimate in rich, dark fruit flavours.

The luxury store has teamed up with Speyside-based Tamdhu to launch the ultimate sherry cask whisky. The whisky is described as ‘rich and decadent’ with a taste of baked dark fruits, honey, ginger and toasted oak spice.

The special edition 2004 Tamdhu is priced at £295 from Fortnum & Masun.

The Balvenie 14 Year Old American Bourbon Barrel – Master of Malt, £89 and The Balvenie 18 Year Old French Pineau Cask – Master of Malt, £300

The Balevenie has been releasing its A Collection of Curious Casks series as a celebration of the people behind the Speyside distillery’s success.

Led by Malt Master Kelsey McKechnie the next two whiskies to join the collection are The Balvenie 14 year old American Bourbon Barrel priced at £89 and The Balvenie 18 year old French Pineau Cask priced at £300.

The latter was laid down by former Malt Master David Stewart and was discovered by Kelsey, who discovered the eight year in French Pineau casks had delivered delicate spice and rich sweetness.

The more affordable 14 year old is the result of a collaboration between Kelsey McKechnie, Malt Master and the sample coordinator, George Paterson. Expect sweet vanilla and toffee with a smooth finish. You can buy both whiskies from Master of Malt.

Kingsbarns Coaltown whisky - Master of Malt, £41.95

This new release from Kingsbarns in Fife will become part of the brand's core range.

Exclusively matured in 100% ex-peated casks, it marks the 2014-established distillery’s first core range whisky, with the ex-peated casks imparting soft smoked notes into the brand’s fruity and floral signature character.

The name Coaltown is a reference to Coaltown of Wemyss, the 1890s-built estate village on the lands of nearby Wemyss Castle in south-east Fife and the ancestral seat of the family behind the distillery. It was created to house mineworkers in several coal mines in the area.

On the nose it offers hints of grilled banana, sweet smoke and hints of heather. On the initial palate there are subtle flavours: rose water, buttercream, touch of leather and delicate charred citrus zest.

The finish is warming, evoking soft salted caramel, subtle campfire smoke and cinder toffee.

Kingsbarns Coaltown is priced at £41.95 at Master of Malt. Buy it here.

Old Perth Double Sherry Wood - Master of Malt, £45

Old Perth Blended Malt Scotch Whisky this month unveiled the latest addition to their core range – Old Perth Double Sherry Wood.

Aged in a combination of Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez (PX) sherry casks, this new expression was inspired by the success of their 2023 Limited Edition, Old Perth PX.

Double Sherry Wood balances the structure and spice of Oloroso with the sweet notes and depth of PX, delivering a warmth of fruity undertones and exceptional depth on the palate.

Listening to their consumers, demand was high for more of this sought-after edition, making it an obvious decision to create and implement Double Sherry Wood into the core range.

Production Director Graeme Mackeddie worked diligently behind the scenes, blending and tasting various combinations until he perfected an expression reminiscent of the two great sherry casks.

Tasting notes include: sweet red berries, sherry soaked raisins, dried fruits, sultanas, gentle spice and malty undertones, making this an ideal autumn or Christmas dram.

Old Perth Double Sherry Wood is available now priced at £45. Buy it here.

The Glenurret Gleneagles 18 year old whisky, £350

The Gleneagles Hotel and The Glenturret Distillery are continuing their collaboration with the launch of a special limited edition 18-years-old single malt whisky, commemorating 100 years of the Perthshire estate, affectionately known as the 'Glorious Playground'.

Crafted in collaboration with The Glenturret’s Whisky Maker, Bob Dalgarno, this exclusive release has tasting notes of warm ginger and cinnamon, complemented by a medley of sun-ripened summer fruits and caramelised sugar dried fruits and red berries.

Limited to just 600 hand-numbered bottles, each 70cl bottle of this commemorative whisky is priced at £350 and includes a complimentary tour of The Glenturret Distillery. The whisky is available via a ballot and to hotel guests.