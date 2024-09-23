The luxurious off-grid dining experience with beautiful loch views playing host to cosy whisky supper club

Autumn in Scotland is one of the most scenic times, as the trees shed their leaves in a riot of red and gold. It is also an ideal time to enjoy hearty food, and a dram or two.

It's a time when I get itchy feet and want to leave the city for the quieter surroundings of the Highlands or beyond. Unfortunately holiday days aren't endless, so I'm looking a bit closer to home this season for a break, which ideally will include some lovely food and drinks.

Luckily I'm not far from beauty spots such as Loch Lomond and Loch Fyne. It's the latter that's caught my interest in the last few years as it's home to Michelin Green star restaurant Inver, the long-standing Loch Fyne Oysters and, more recently, Wild Kabn Kitchen.

The brainchild of chef William Hamer, Wild Kabn Kitchen is located within Ardkinglass Estate and sees chef Hamer cook a seasonal menu mainly over fire, tapping into the very current trend of wild dining. Within the next month, Wild Kabn Kitchen is teaming up with blended whisky brand Wildmoor to play host to some whisky-fuelled supper clubs.

Dishes at these supper clubs include: ancient grain fire breads and smoked butter; ember-baked leeks to clay-baked wild brown trout and and pheasant à la plancha. The paired whiskies are: Wildmoor Dark Moorland 23-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky, a blend of

Highland and Speyside malts combined with Lowland grain whisky and Wildmoor Rugged Coast 30-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky.

Speaking of the collaboration Mr Hamer said: “Cooking in the wild is about more than just food—it’s about creating an experience that resonates with the land and the elements. Through these supper clubs, I aim to forge a connection between our guests and the Scottish wilderness, using fire to bring out the purest flavours in the local ingredients, all while pairing them with the exceptional Wildmoor whiskies.

"This collaboration is more than just a dining experience; it's an invitation to explore and appreciate the wild, untamed spirit of Scotland through the lens of gastronomy and fine whisky. Each supper club promises to be a memorable evening of storytelling, culinary exploration, and deep connection with the natural world.”

If, like me, you're not convinced of the weather being that lovely, crisp autumnal kind with blue skies, don't worry as diners can take shelter in the estate’s Victorian greenhouses as chef Hamer braves the elements to cook. Fire, whisky, good food and wonderful views. What better way to embrace autumn?

Wildmoor Supper Clubs will be held at Wild Kabn Kitchen’s beautiful Victorian greenhouse located on the stunning private Ardkinglas Estate, Loch Fyne, on Friday 18 October, and Friday 15 November. Tickets are priced at £135 per person and available to book online.