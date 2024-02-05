Scotland has a new Two Michelin Star restaurant - as 2024 Michelin Guide announced

Michelin has announced the 2024 restaurant selection of The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland, which was unveiled during a special ceremony held at The Midland Hotel in Manchester - and Scotland has a new Two Michelin Star restaurant.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of The Michelin Guide in Great Britain & Ireland.

A total of 1,162 restaurants are included in the selection, with The Ledbury announced as the Guide’s ninth Three Michelin Star restaurant.

A further six restaurants have been newly awarded Two Michelin Stars and there are 18 new One Star establishments.

Six restaurants have been recognised with a Michelin Green Star for their commitment to sustainable gastronomy and 20 restaurants were announced to have received a Bib Gourmand on 29 January, one week prior to the ceremony.

Scotland's new Two Michelin Star restaurant is The Glenturret Lalique restaurant, located within the Glenturret distillery in Crieff.

The Glenturret Lalique restaurant is the first fine dining establishment within a distillery in Scotland and opened in 2021.

The restaurant is headed by former Number One at the Balmoral head chef Mark Donald.

Mark took up the post at the Balmoral Hotel's Michelin Starred restaurant in 2018 after a 13-year stint abroad.

Of the accolade Mark said: "It's a huge moment for Scotland but for whisky too". The Glenturret Lalique is the only Two Michelin Star restaurant within a distillery.

The restaurant joins Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, which has held a Two Michelin Star rating for years.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides said: “The dining scene in Great Britain & Ireland continues to be both innovative and impressive.

"With a new Three Michelin Star and six new Two Star restaurants, the selection’s global standing has grown even further.

"Among all of the newly awarded Stars, both the quality and variety of the dining experiences are wonderful to see.

"There are enormously talented chefs turning their hands to anything from wood-fired sharing plates to finely tuned sushi.

"To have so much positive news to share with the industry, at a time when restaurants are facing so many challenges, gives me great pride and is proof of the continued vitality within British and Irish dining.

"That this has happened in the 50th year of the Great Britain & Ireland Guide is proof of how much gastronomy has grown and evolved in that time.”