18 whiskies for £50 and under to celebrate World Whisky Day - including Glen Scotia and Bowmore

World Whisky Day was set up in 2012 by author and consultant Blair Bowman, who, when he was at university, decided to buy the domain name and set up a website that explored our national drink.

Since then it has grown into a global celebration of Scotch whisky, with many brands and bars putting on events and deals in order to explore whisky.

With this in mind, we’ve picked a few of our favourite whiskies to celebrate World Whisky Day with. From new releases to core range expressions, all of these are £50 or under.

Port of Leith Table whisky, £35

Table whisky is the house pour of the Port of Leith Distillery bar, designed to be shared.

A single grain whisky distilled in Edinburgh, matured in virgin oak and sherry casks, and blended in Leith. It’s delicious, reliable, approachable and rich.

Glasgow 1770 The Original, £49

The bottling from the distillery that brought single malt whisky distilling back to Glasgow after more than a century, Glasgow 1770 The Original is a dram for any occasion.

It has notes of orange marmalade, raisins and sweet butterscotch.

Glenfiddich Our Solera Fifteen, £44

Never emptied and continuously kept half full of whiskies since 1998, Glenfiddich’s Solera vat is this year marking its 25th anniversary of producing one of the Speyside whisky maker’s flagship bottlings, Glenfiddich Our Solera Fifteen.

Berry Bros & Rudd Speyside Sherry Cask 12 Year Old, £45

Considered a ‘true classic’ of the sherry maturation process, this deeply delicious 12 Year Old possesses a wonderfully rich texture, each sip offering a well-balanced and heartwarming experience that captivates the senses.

Glen Moray Elgin Classic, £24

This is a very drinkable whisky, and is a steal for a single malt. The liquid is aged for an average of seven years in ex-bourbon casks, most of which are first fill, giving it a sweet flavour that’ll also appear to those trying whisky for the first time.

Johnnie Walker Black Label, £24.99

Johnnie Walker Black Label is one of the most recognisable blended Scotch whiskies.

It is made by bringing together 29+ whiskies to create a sweet and slightly smoky taste that’s loved all over the world.

Delicious on its own, it also works really well in cocktails.

Monkey Shoulder, £26.95

The whisky that put blended malts back in fashion and helped bring whisky cocktails into the conversation.

Made from a mix of three different Speyside Single Malts – Glenfiddich, Balvenie and Kininvie – Monkey Shoulder is popularly used in cocktails but is also great enjoyed neat.

Or, for a simple tipple, just add ginger ale or soda for a delicious highball.

Benriach The Original Ten, £39

Delve into a world of flavour with Benriach The Original Ten, encapsulating the signature smooth and multi-layered character of Benriach.

A classic combination of casks combined with Benriach’s fruity spirit makes for a great tasting and easy-drinking whisky to celebrate.

Glenglassaugh 12 Years Old, £50

This coastal malt has matured in casks overlooking Sandend Bay in the north east of Scotland.

Recently named a favourite for whisky drinkers, Glenglassaugh is something of a hidden gem.

Making up one third of the brand’s newly reimagined portfolio, Glenglassaugh 12 Years Old embodies a harmonious balance of the distillery’s signature coastal style; lush, tropical and coastal.

The Borders Distillery WS:02 The Long & Short of It, £35

Fermentation is an essential part of determining flavour in Scotch Whisky. For this second edition of the Workshop Series, the distillers at the Borders Distillery experimented with very short and very long fermentations.

Both batches were then distilled twice and matured in first fill ex-bourbon barrels, before being married with single grain.

Bowmore 12 year old, £37.70

For those who like bold and punchy flavours, then the Bowmore 12 is an excellent whisky to introduce you to the joys of peat and smoke.

Exceptionally drinkable and filled with the iodine flavours of some of the more astringent Islays (Laphroaig anyone?), the Bowmore's peat level hovers around the middle ground and when mixed with the tropical fruit flavours of the distillery's style, you get a dram that's peaty but well balanced, even for beginners.

Nc’nean Organic single malt whisky, £48.95

Nc’nean’s Organic Single Malt is the first whisky released to the public by this independent distillery.

Organic, made with renewable energy and bottled in the UK’s first-ever 100 per cent recycled clear glass bottle, the whisky showcases Nc’nean’s commitment to protecting the environment.

Nc’nean’s whisky is made from organic Scottish barley whose natural yields and rich soils contribute great depth of flavour, and gentle fermentation and distillation accentuate the delicate, fruity flavours in the spirit.

The whisky achieves its signature body and sweetness from having been left to mature for three years in selected ex-Bourbon and specially treated STR ex-red wine barrels.

Master of Malt Secret Speyside Distillery 8 Year Old 2014 Single Cask, £29.95

This popular whisky website has released an exclusive bottling from a secret Speyside distillery.

Distilled in 2014, the whisky was matured for eight years in a refill hogshead before being bottled in 2023.

Tasting notes include fresh apples, apricots, peaches, vanilla shortbread, sourdough, creamy custard, and pencil shavings.

Ledaig Sinclair Series Rioja Cask Finish, £40

This is the first release in the Sinclair series, and is a heavily peated dram. Matured in ex-bourbon casks, it has been finished in Spanish Rioja casks.

Tasting notes include Turkish delight, candied fruit, grapes, chocolate, almonds and pepper.

Glen Scotia double cask, £36

A firm favourite of Master Distiller and Distillery Manager, Iain McAlister, Glen Scotia’s Double Cask is a wonderful introduction to the distillery style.

Rich and spicy, this single malt is matured in first-fill bourbon casks with a 12-month finish in Pedro Ximenez sherry casks.

It has the classic Campbeltown notes of maritime sea salt spray, apple and pear, with the influence of rich spicy fruit notes from the PX casks. Bottled at 46% ABV and non-chill filtered.

Loch Lomond Whiskies Steam & Fire & ‘Scorched’ book bundle, £50

Steam and Fire has been created using spirit from the distillery’s straight neck and more traditional swan neck stills, and has been matured in three different types of American oak casks and finished in heavily charred casks, flamed by Loch Lomond’s in-house cooperage.

The charring process adds a unique complexity and brings out a strong character of melted brown sugar with notes of orange and dark chocolate, with a rich buttery mouthfeel. Bottled at 46% ABV and non-chill filtered.

In 2023, Loch Lomond Whiskies collaborated with renowned open-fire chef Genevieve Taylor to lift the lid on the complex whisky-making process and showcase the influence of charring.

For a limited time only, the distiller will be offering a deal on Steam & Fire and Genevieve’s latest book ‘Scorched’, which explores the fascinating science of fire cooking with fish with more than 85 recipes.

Noble Rebel Whisky Orchard Burst, £40

Matured in ex-bourbon casks, Orchard Outburst balances crisp, ripe orchard fruits with surprising flavours of crashing salty ocean waves, resulting in an explosion of zest with hints of zingy lemon and lime.

This intriguing malt contains whisky distilled with Chardonnay wine yeast, an unusual ingredient in whisky distillation which helps to intensify fruit and citrus flavours in the finished blend

Glenmorangie Triple Cask Reserve, £33

Toast to Word Whisky Day with a dram of Glenmorangie's new core range expression - Glenmorangie Triple Cask Reserve.

Inspired by the natural splendour of the Glenmorangie’s Highland home, this whisky has been matured in a combination of classic bourbon casks, new charred oak casks and rye whiskey casks, creating a deep harmony of flavour.

With its symphony of fruity aromas and creamy rich tastes, subtly cut through with spice, Glenmorangie Triple Cask Reserve is delicious served neat, on ice or in cocktails.

